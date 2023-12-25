Australia retain lineup, Pakistan replace Sarfaraz with Rizwan

Scott Boland missed out in his home ground as Australia retained the pace trio of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who bowled them to a comprehensive victory in the opening test in Perth.

"We're a huge fan of Scotty, I don't think that's a secret," Cummins told reporters on Monday.

"It's very rare that you're going to get through seven test matches with the same (fast) bowling line-up. There's always niggles or things that pop up."

"He's ready to go if anything happens, so I'm sure he'll play a part at some point."