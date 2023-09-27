Australia score 352/7 against India in 3rd ODI

Australia scored 352 for 7 against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Warner (56 off 34 balls), Mitchell Marsh (96 off 84 balls), Steven Smith (74 off 61 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (72 off 58 balls) struck half-centuries in what turned out to be their best batting show of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah had best figures of 3/81 while spinner Washington Sundar was team's best bowler with figures of 0/48 in 10 overs.

Brief scores:

Australia: 352 for 7 (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 96, Steven Smith 74, Marnus Labuschagne 72; Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 81).