Australia selectors surprise with pick of teen quick Mahli Beardman

Mahli Beardman, a 19-year-old fast bowler with one senior professional cricket match under his belt, was thrown into the spotlight in Australia on Tuesday after selectors named him standby for the ODI series in England.

Western Australian Beardman's call-up follows his player-of-the-match performance in the under-19 World Cup final against India in February.

Pat Cummins and other leading quicks are skipping the England series, which has little context and nothing really at stake.

Several other pacers are unavailable due to injury including Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis.

However, Beardman's selection over a slew of more experienced candidates raised eyebrows in Australia, which rarely picks players based on potential alone.