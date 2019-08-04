Australia set England 398 to win first Ashes Test

Steve Smith made 142, his second hundred of the match, in his first Test since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. (Reuters Photo)

Australia set England an imposing target of 398 to win the first Ashes Test after the visitors declared their second innings on 487-7 late on the fourth day at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Steve Smith made 142, his second hundred of the match, in his first Test since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Matthew Wade scored 110 as Australia piled on the runs against an England attack missing James Anderson, unable to bowl after breaking down with a calf injury earlier in the match.

England will need to set a new national record if they are to achieve an unlikely victory. The most they have ever made in the fourth innings to win a Test is 332-7 against Australia at Melbourne, back in 1928/29.

 

