Australia Test heroes get spanking new sets of wheels

A young Team India strived and sought and, as Tennyson put it, did not yield

  Apr 05 2021, 15:17 ist
  updated: Apr 05 2021, 19:26 ist
Mohammed Siraj took to social media to thank Anand Mahindra for the gesture and also shared a picture of his brother and mother receiving the car since he was on IPL duty. Credit: Twitter/ @mdsirajofficial

India's breach of the 'Fortress Gabba' will be remembered as one of the greatest wins in the history of Test cricket. And India's Test series victory in Australia this year is arguably the nation's greatest triumph in the history of the red-ball game.

Battling a plethora of injuries among various other challenges, a young Team India with more than one debutant strived and sought and, as Tennyson put it, did not yield.

Seeing the team's remarkable dedication and efforts, several prominent personalities showered them with greetings and affection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political parties continue to use 'The Gabba' as a metaphor for unlikely comebacks. One personality had tweeted then that he would present cars to prominent players in the team to recognise their brilliant fighting spirit and it looks like industrialist Anand Mahindra has kept his promise.

He gifted vehicles to six players who turned the tide for Team India - Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

Siraj took to social media to thank Mahindra for the gesture and shared a photo of his brother and mother receiving the car as he was away on IPL duty.

 

Natarajan also tweeted about how grateful he was for the gift and that Mahindra had acknowledged the team's achievement.

