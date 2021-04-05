Australia Test heroes get spanking new sets of wheels

India's breach of the 'Fortress Gabba' will be remembered as one of the greatest wins in the history of Test cricket. And India's Test series victory in Australia this year is arguably the nation's greatest triumph in the history of the red-ball game.

Battling a plethora of injuries among various other challenges, a young Team India with more than one debutant strived and sought and, as Tennyson put it, did not yield.

Seeing the team's remarkable dedication and efforts, several prominent personalities showered them with greetings and affection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political parties continue to use 'The Gabba' as a metaphor for unlikely comebacks. One personality had tweeted then that he would present cars to prominent players in the team to recognise their brilliant fighting spirit and it looks like industrialist Anand Mahindra has kept his promise.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

He gifted vehicles to six players who turned the tide for Team India - Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

Siraj took to social media to thank Mahindra for the gesture and shared a photo of his brother and mother receiving the car as he was away on IPL duty.

Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift @Mahindra_Thar . For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir 🙏🏻🙏🏻#AnandMahindra #thankyou ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hEjYIC8KVj — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) April 4, 2021

Natarajan also tweeted about how grateful he was for the gift and that Mahindra had acknowledged the team's achievement.