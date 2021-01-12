Aus to give injured Pucovski every chance for 4th Test

Australia to give injured Pucovski every chance for fourth Test

The 22-year-old landed heavily at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after trying to stop a shot from Hanuma Vihari and suffered a 'shoulder subluxation injury'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2021, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 15:57 ist
Australia's Will Pucovski (L) reacts after being hurt while fielding as umpire Paul Wilson watches during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia will delay making a call on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final test against India and give the opener two days to recover from a shoulder injury, the hosts said on Tuesday.

Pucovski missed the first two tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists and scored 62 and 10 in his test debut in the drawn Sydney contest.

The 22-year-old landed heavily at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after trying to stop a shot from India's Hanuma Vihari. Cricket Australia said in a statement he had suffered a "shoulder subluxation injury".

"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth test match," CA said.

Read | Sorry Siraj and Indian team, racism not acceptable: David Warner

"No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match."

India snatched a thrilling draw from the jaws of defeat in Sydney to leave the engrossing series tied at 1-1 heading into the final test in Brisbane, which starts on Friday.

Joe Burns and Matthew Wade opened for Australia in the first two tests before David Warner recovered from a groin strain to join debutant Pucovski in a new opening pair in Sydney.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Will Pucovski
Australia
India
Australia vs India
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Stressed out? Blame bad technology

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

 