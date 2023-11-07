Australia vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Hazlewood strikes early, sends back Gurbaz

11.5 - No run, full outside off now and Ibrahim dabs it to point.
11.4 - No run, short into Ibrahim who tucks it towards midwicket.
11.3 - 1 run, Rahmat guides it to third man for an easy single.
11.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Rahmat drives to mid-on.
11.1 - 1 run, back of length from Cummins and Ibrahim gets a thick inside edge towards square leg.
10.6 - 2 runs, Rahmat makes room and punches through the gap at extra cover.
10.5 - 1 run, Ibrahim punches to mid-off for an easy single.
10.4 - No run, back of length again but a tighter line as Ibrahim punches to mid-on.
10.3 - FOUR! Short outside off and Ibrahim punches it expertly past the man at backward point.
10.2 - 1 run, Rahmat leans forward and flicks to midwicket to get off the mark.
10.1 - 1 run, flat from Maxwell and Ibrahim punches it to mid-on.
9.6 - No run, full outside off and Rahmat drives to cover.
9.5 - 1 run, slower short delivery and Ibrahim defends. Inglis then hits the stumps with a needless throw as they grab a single off the overthrow.
9.4 - No run, full again from Cummins and Ibrahim blocks.
9.3 - No run, full outside off and Ibrahim drives to mid-off.
9.2 - FOUR! Too full from Cummins and Ibrahim drives it beautifully through the gap at cover.
9.1 - No run, short outside off from Cummins and Ibrahim defends.
Another bowling change for Australia as Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, comes in to replace Hazlewood.
8.6 - No run, flatter outside off and Rahmat cuts it to cover.
8.5 - No run, tossed up to Rahmat who flicks to midwicket.
8.4 - 1 run, short from Maxwell and Ibrahim pulls to deep square leg.
8.3 - 2 runs, Ibrahim charges out and lofts it over mid-off as the fielder chases it down.
8.2 - No run, flatter again and Ibrahim defends.
8.1 - No run, flat from Maxwell and Ibrahim tucks to square leg.
Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
7.6 - WICKET! Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21 (25)
The short length tactic does the trick for Australia. Hazlewood lands it short to Gurbaz who goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power on the shot as he picks out Starc at deep fine leg who takes an easy catch. Gurbaz was off to a solid start and Australia will be thrilled with that breakthrough.
7.5 - 1 run, short outside off this time and Ibrahim dabs to third man.
7.4 - No run, Review for caught behind! Excellent from Hazlewood as he cuts Ibrhaim in half with a back of length delivery. Inglis thinks there's an edge though and pushes for the review. Replays confirm the ball hits Ibrahim on the thigh and Australia lose one review early.
7.3 - FOUR! Back of length again but this time it's down leg and Ibrahim pulls past short fine leg.
7.2 - No run, back of length outside off and again Ibrahim blocks.
7.1 - No run, short from Hazlewood and Ibrahim defends.
6.6 - No run, tossed up to Gurbaz who defends.
6.5 - 1 run, short from Maxwell and Ibrahim pulls hard but it's well cut off by Head at deep square leg.
6.4 - No run, quicker from Maxwell and Ibrahim gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.3 - 1 run, Gurbaz gets onto the back foot and punches towards mid-on.
6.2 - 1 run, flatter onto the stumps and Ibrahim flicks to backward square leg.
6.1 - No run, some turn on offer for Maxwell as Ibrahim tucks to square leg.
Early switch to spin for Australia as Glenn Maxwell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.
5.6 - No run, back of length from Hazlewood and Gurbaz blocks it out.
5.5 - 1 run, Ibrahim drives towards cover for an easy single.
5.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Ibrahim drives to mid-on.
5.4 - Wide! Hazlewood bangs it short but it slips down leg.
5.3 - 1 run, risky! Gurbaz defends with soft hands and they set off for a dangerous single. Hazlewood tries to kick the ball onto the stumps but misses. This is risky running from Afghanistan.
5.2 - No run, Hazlewood bangs it short and Gurbaz goes hard on the pull but is beaten.
5.1 - No run, full outside off from Hazlewood and Gurbaz drives to mid-off.
4.6 - 1 run, Gurbaz drives to mid-off and sets off for a risky single. Cummins fires a throw but misses at the non-striker's end as Gurbaz puts in a dive.
4.5 - FOUR! Starc bangs it short to Gurbaz who swivels as he pulls and gets a thick top-edge to send it flying past the keeper.
4.4 - No run, Gurbaz drives hard but picks out the man at cover.
4.3 - 1 run, back of length from Starc and Ibrahim tucks to square leg.
4.2 - 1 run, streaky from Gurbaz as he again goes for an expansive drive but gets a thick inside edge towards fine leg.
4.1 - No run, beaten! Starc pitches it full outside off and Gurbaz goes for an expansive drive but can't connect.
3.6 - 1 run, back of length onto the stumps and Gurbaz dabs it to third man to retain strike.
3.5 - FOUR! Full outside off and Gurbaz drives it superbly through the gap at extra cover.
3.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Gurbaz blocks it back to Hazlewood.
3.3 - No run, short from Hazlewood and Gurbaz defends.
3.2 - 2 runs, Gurbaz slices the full delivery towards backward point where Maxwell does well to cut off the boundary.
3.1 - No run, full from Hazlewood and Gurbaz defends.