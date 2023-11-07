JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

LIVE
Australia vs Afghanistan, World Cup 2023 Live: Hazlewood strikes early, sends back Gurbaz

Afghanistan are looking to make a late dash into the top four spots on the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table as they take on third-placed Australia in match 39 of the tournament being played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Last Updated 07 November 2023, 09:25 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
08:1007 Nov 2023

Australia vs Afghanistan: Playing XIs

08:0307 Nov 2023

Toss: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat! 

09:2207 Nov 2023

Over 12 in progress... 

11.5 - No run, full outside off now and Ibrahim dabs it to point.

11.4 - No run, short into Ibrahim who tucks it towards midwicket.

11.3 - 1 run, Rahmat guides it to third man for an easy single.

11.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Rahmat drives to mid-on.

11.1 - 1 run, back of length from Cummins and Ibrahim gets a thick inside edge towards square leg.

09:1907 Nov 2023

Over 11: Afghanistan 55/1

10.6 - 2 runs, Rahmat makes room and punches through the gap at extra cover.

10.5 - 1 run, Ibrahim punches to mid-off for an easy single.

10.4 - No run, back of length again but a tighter line as Ibrahim punches to mid-on.

10.3 - FOUR! Short outside off and Ibrahim punches it expertly past the man at backward point.

10.2 - 1 run, Rahmat leans forward and flicks to midwicket to get off the mark.

10.1 - 1 run, flat from Maxwell and Ibrahim punches it to mid-on.

09:1507 Nov 2023

Over 10: Afghanistan 46/1

9.6 - No run, full outside off and Rahmat drives to cover.

9.5 - 1 run, slower short delivery and Ibrahim defends. Inglis then hits the stumps with a needless throw as they grab a single off the overthrow.

9.4 - No run, full again from Cummins and Ibrahim blocks.

9.3 - No run, full outside off and Ibrahim drives to mid-off.

9.2 - FOUR! Too full from Cummins and Ibrahim drives it beautifully through the gap at cover.

9.1 - No run, short outside off from Cummins and Ibrahim defends.

Another bowling change for Australia as Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, comes in to replace Hazlewood.

09:1307 Nov 2023

Over 9: Afghanistan 41/1

8.6 - No run, flatter outside off and Rahmat cuts it to cover.

8.5 - No run, tossed up to Rahmat who flicks to midwicket.

8.4 - 1 run, short from Maxwell and Ibrahim pulls to deep square leg.

8.3 - 2 runs, Ibrahim charges out and lofts it over mid-off as the fielder chases it down.

8.2 - No run, flatter again and Ibrahim defends.

8.1 - No run, flat from Maxwell and Ibrahim tucks to square leg.

Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

09:1207 Nov 2023

Some pictures from the start of today's game at Wankhede!

09:0607 Nov 2023

Over 8: Afghanistan 38/1

7.6 - WICKET! Gurbaz c Starc b Hazlewood 21 (25)

The short length tactic does the trick for Australia. Hazlewood lands it short to Gurbaz who goes for the pull but doesn't get enough power on the shot as he picks out Starc at deep fine leg who takes an easy catch. Gurbaz was off to a solid start and Australia will be thrilled with that breakthrough.

7.5 - 1 run, short outside off this time and Ibrahim dabs to third man.

7.4 - No run, Review for caught behind! Excellent from Hazlewood as he cuts Ibrhaim in half with a back of length delivery. Inglis thinks there's an edge though and pushes for the review. Replays confirm the ball hits Ibrahim on the thigh and Australia lose one review early.

7.3 - FOUR! Back of length again but this time it's down leg and Ibrahim pulls past short fine leg.

7.2 - No run, back of length outside off and again Ibrahim blocks.

7.1 - No run, short from Hazlewood and Ibrahim defends.

09:0307 Nov 2023

Over 7: Afghanistan 33/0

6.6 - No run, tossed up to Gurbaz who defends.

6.5 - 1 run, short from Maxwell and Ibrahim pulls hard but it's well cut off by Head at deep square leg.

6.4 - No run, quicker from Maxwell and Ibrahim gets an inside edge onto the pads.

6.3 - 1 run, Gurbaz gets onto the back foot and punches towards mid-on.

6.2 - 1 run, flatter onto the stumps and Ibrahim flicks to backward square leg.

6.1 - No run, some turn on offer for Maxwell as Ibrahim tucks to square leg.

Early switch to spin for Australia as Glenn Maxwell, right-arm off break, comes into the attack.

08:5607 Nov 2023

Over 6: Afghanistan 30/0

5.6 - No run, back of length from Hazlewood and Gurbaz blocks it out.

5.5 - 1 run, Ibrahim drives towards cover for an easy single.

5.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Ibrahim drives to mid-on.

5.4 - Wide! Hazlewood bangs it short but it slips down leg.

5.3 - 1 run, risky! Gurbaz defends with soft hands and they set off for a dangerous single. Hazlewood tries to kick the ball onto the stumps but misses. This is risky running from Afghanistan.

5.2 - No run, Hazlewood bangs it short and Gurbaz goes hard on the pull but is beaten.

5.1 - No run, full outside off from Hazlewood and Gurbaz drives to mid-off.

08:5107 Nov 2023

Over 5: Afghanistan 27/0 

4.6 - 1 run, Gurbaz drives to mid-off and sets off for a risky single. Cummins fires a throw but misses at the non-striker's end as Gurbaz puts in a dive.

4.5 - FOUR! Starc bangs it short to Gurbaz who swivels as he pulls and gets a thick top-edge to send it flying past the keeper.

4.4 - No run, Gurbaz drives hard but picks out the man at cover.

4.3 - 1 run, back of length from Starc and Ibrahim tucks to square leg.

4.2 - 1 run, streaky from Gurbaz as he again goes for an expansive drive but gets a thick inside edge towards fine leg.

4.1 - No run, beaten! Starc pitches it full outside off and Gurbaz goes for an expansive drive but can't connect.

08:4607 Nov 2023

Over 4: Afghanistan 20/0

3.6 - 1 run, back of length onto the stumps and Gurbaz dabs it to third man to retain strike.

3.5 - FOUR! Full outside off and Gurbaz drives it superbly through the gap at extra cover.

3.4 - No run, full onto the stumps and Gurbaz blocks it back to Hazlewood.

3.3 - No run, short from Hazlewood and Gurbaz defends.

3.2 - 2 runs, Gurbaz slices the full delivery towards backward point where Maxwell does well to cut off the boundary.

3.1 - No run, full from Hazlewood and Gurbaz defends.

(Published 07 November 2023, 07:58 IST)
Cricket World CupICC World Cup

Follow us on