India vs Australia 3rd ODI live: IND lose Dhawan early, skipper Kohli and Gill continue

In the third and final ODI of the series, India won the toss and chose to bat first. Australia have shown great batting and bowling skill with a several great knocks from skipper Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, David Warner and Glen Maxwell's quickfire death over rampages. India's bowling attack has not been at its best. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first, breaking the monotony of chasing targets. India team makes a few changes, Indian left-arm quick T Natarajan and Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green make international debut. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and commentary.
IND 40/1 after 8 overs
Abott continues
7.1 Clipped well, but no runs.
7.2 Pushed to cover point. No run!
7.3 NOW THAT IS CALLED A STRAIGHT DRIVE! That goes straight for four! Classic Kohli shot!
7.4 Dot ball.
7.5 An easy single.
7.6 No run.
IND 35/1 after 7 overs
Hazlewood changes ends
6.1 Wide down leg side.
6.1 Two runs. Driven to cover.
6.2 Gill defends. No run.
6.3 THAT WAS A LUCKY TOP EDGE! Quite some power this youngster has! That went for a maximum!
6.4 Pushed to midwicket. No run.
6.5 Driven straight to fielder at cover
6.6 Wide of off and left.
IND 26/1 after 6 overs
Sean Abott bowls his first over
5.1 Mistimed cover drive and one run.
5.2 Pushed to fine leg and one run.
5.3 Mistimed drive and no run.
5.4 Another dot ball.
5.5 Dhawan comes down the track, lifted to cover. THAT'S CATCHING PRACTICE! Abott picks his first wicket! Agar catches with ease!
5.6 Virat Kohli comes in. Shaped well leaving the batsman. No run.
IND 24/0 after 5 overs
Hazlewood continues
4.1 That's a no ball and free hit for Dhawan.
4.1 Mistimed, Marnus catches it, one run.
4.2 What a STRIKE! WIDE OF MID ON AND THAT'S FLICKED FOR A BOUNDARY!
4.3 Good length ball and left.
4.4 Dot ball.
4.5 Another dot ball.
4.6 Wide of off and left again.
IND 18/0 after 4 overs
Maxwell continues
3.1 Glenn forces Dhawan back, no run.
3.2 Bottom edge, goes behind the keeper and they manage two.
3.3 THAT WAS SWEPT LIKE A BEAUTY! Manages a boundary with ease.
3.4 Wide down leg side.
3.4 Defends and no run
3.5 Dot ball.
3.6 Wide down leg side again.
3.6 One run
IND 9/0 after 3 overs
Hazlewood continues
2.1 Some width, fuller and that's SMASHED TO THE ROPES FOR A BOUNDARY!
2.2 Wide of off and left alone.
2.3 Good length and left alone again
2.4 Comes down the track and it's Dhawan bails out
2.5 Delivery catches the bottom edge and no run.
2.6 One run steered to third man
IND 0/0 after 1 over
Shubhman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan open the innings for India. Hazlewood comes in to bowl the first over for Australia
0.1 That ball swung SO WELL! Beats Dhawan and misses the edge.
0.2 Another beautiful swinger! Canberra is offering some great swing!
0.3 Another dot ball! Good length ball and beats Dhawan again! That's some fiery bowling!
0.4 Another dot ball
0.5 On the thigh pad this time and drops down.
0.6 LEFT AGAIN! Maiden over!
Australia's Playing XI
Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India's Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.
Thangarasu Natarajan and Cameron Green make international debut at Canberra
India team sees quite a few changes. Left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan makes his international debut against Australia in Canberra, Kuldeep Yadav replaces Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubhman Gill replaces Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur comes in. Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini miss out.
On the Australian front, all rounder Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar are in for Warner, Cummins and Starc. Cameron Green
India won the toss against Australia in the third ODI; Kohli's team will bat first in Canberra
Natarajan or Shardul could replace Saini as India look to salvage pride
Navdeep Saini, India's fastest bowler, like a lot of others on his first tour of Australia, has looked clueless.
Such has been his plight that Kohli was forced to bowl a half-fit (bowling wise) Hardik Pandya and even Mayanak Agarwal to complete Saini's spell after he gave away 70 runs in seven overs.
It could well be possible that one among Shardul Thakur, with an experience of 27 international games, or the 'yorker sensation' rookie left-armer Thangarasu Natarajan will be seen replacing Saini.
In case of Natarajan, it could be his international debut and a chance to test himself in an inconsequential game before the start of the T20 series where he is sure to play a part.
India's Yuzendra Chahal gestures with -Australia's Pat Cummins, left, following the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: AP Photo
Finch throws weight behind struggling Starc, says no need to panic
Top pacer Mitchell Starc's patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India but skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner, saying there is no need to panic just yet.
The left-arm seamer, who has an outstanding record with the new ball in white-ball cricket, has been far from his best in the ongoing series against India. In the two ODIs, Starc has managed to claim just one wicket while giving away 147 runs in 18 overs. Australia won both the games.
Shreyas Iyer backs bowlers to come good, avoid series sweep
Batsman Shreyas Iyer backed the India's bowlers to come good in Wednesday's third and final one-day international against Australia in Canberra in the touring side's bid to avoid a series sweep. Australia handsomely beat India in the first two matches of the 50-over format in Sydney, bagging the three-match series with a game to spare.