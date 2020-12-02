India vs Australia 3rd ODI live: IND lose Dhawan early, skipper Kohli and Gill continue

In the third and final ODI of the series, India won the toss and chose to bat first. Australia have shown great batting and bowling skill with a several great knocks from skipper Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, David Warner and Glen Maxwell's quickfire death over rampages. India's bowling attack has not been at its best. Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first, breaking the monotony of chasing targets. India team makes a few changes, Indian left-arm quick T Natarajan and Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green make international debut. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and commentary.