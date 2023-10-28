Australia vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 Live: Warner, Head get off to a flyer against NZ pace attack

6.6 - FOUR! Dominant stuff from Australia as Head hammers it flat over the man at mid-off to find the ropes.
6.5 - 1 run, full outside off and Warner drives to deep cover.
6.4 - SIX! Again short and wide from Ferguson and Warner just cuts it over third man. Excellent use of the pace by Warner.
6.3 - 2 runs, Warner flicks it over the man at midwicket as they run hard for two.
6.2 - No run, full onto the stumps and Warner defends back to Ferguson.
6.1 - SIX! Short and wide from Ferguson and Warner slices it into the stands over extra cover.
First bowling change as Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, comes in to replace Henry.
5.6 - No run, full outside off and Head dabs it to point.
5.5 - FOUR! Full and in the slot from Boult and Head flicks it towards cow corner.
5.4 - 1 run, short to Warner who dabs to third man.
5.3 - 1 run, slower full delivery and Head mistimes the heave to mid-on.
5.2 - No run, full to Head who blocks it out.
5.1 - 1 run, thick leading edge from Warner as Boult surprises him with a low full toss.
4.6 - No run, full down leg and Head defends.
4.5 - No run, Head leans back and dabs straight to backward point.
4.4 - No run, beaten! Good response from Henry as he beats the edge with a slow short delivery.
4.3 - SIX! Full onto the pads and this time Head gets more than enough on the ball as he flicks it high over midwicket for a maximum.
4.2 - FOUR! Head goes again and this time connects cleanly to send it flying over extra cover as it lands just inside the ropes.
4.1 - FOUR! Lucky for Head as he heaves at the length delivery and gets a thick edge that flies over the man at slip to bring up 50 for Australia.
3.6 - No run, Warner defends to the off-side.
3.5 - SIX! Beautifully timed from Warner as he gets on the back foot and just flicks it high over deep midwicket! He gets his bat under the ball to make it look effortless.
3.4 - No run, tight line from Boult as Warner defends back to the bowler.
3.3 - No run, full outside off and Warner slices it to point.
3.2 - No run, fuller this time as Warner pushes to mid-off.
3.1 - FOUR! Width on offer from Boult and Warner crunches it through covers with a fierce drive.
2.6 - No run, swing and a miss as Head heaves at the back of length delivery but doesn't connect.
2.6 - Wide! Sprays it down leg.
2.5 - No run, beaten! Henry gets it to nip away off the surface as Head looks to defend.
2.4 - No run, short outside off and Head punches to cover.
2.3 - No run, back of length to Head who defends.
2.2 - SIX! And again, this time Henry bangs it short and Head pulls it over midwicket for a flat six. That's 19 runs from just two deliveries for Henry.
2.2 - SIX! Head says 'thanks you very much...' as he slogs to send the fuller delivery flying over long-on. And to make things better Henry oversteps again for another no-ball and free-hit.
2.2 - 1 run, short down leg and Warner tucks it to deep square leg. The siren sounds as Henry oversteps resulting in a no-ball and free-hit that Head will face.
2.1 - SIX! Warner now follows suit as he slogs at the length delivery from Henry to send it flying into the stands over deep square leg.
1.6 - FOUR! Head cuts loose as he lofts the full delivery straight back over Boult for a one-bounce four at long-off.
1.5 - 1 run, full onto the pads and Warner flicks it to deep fine leg.
1.4 - No run, shorter outside off as Warner defends.
1.3 - No run, Boult stays full as Warner drives to cover.
1.2 - 1 run, full outside off and Head dabs it past slip to get off the mark.
1.1 - No run, Head looks to flick but misses as it hits his thigh pad.
No surprises as Trent Boult, left-arm fast medium, takes the other new ball.
0.6 - No run, short outside off and Warner cuts to point.
0.5 - FOUR! Excellent from Warner as he gets on the back foot and flicks it off the hips to sent it looping over backward square leg.
0.4 - No run, Warner is cramped for room now as he tucks to square leg.
0.3 - FOUR! Width on offer and Warner slices it powerfully past the man at point.
0.2 - No run, short into Warner who hops as he defends.
0.1 - No run, length delivery from Henry and Warner defends.
We're done with the national anthems as a fit-again Travis Head walks out with David Warner to open the batting for Australia.
New Zealand hand the new ball to Matt Henry who will open the attack.
Chills, thrills and more at green Chepauk - Sidney Kiran says, where games and tournament campaigns appear lost, Pakistan have this incredible ability to script a turnaround from nowhere and pull off a miracle few would have imagined. - Read the full story here.
Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was spotted in the nets focusing on his short ball play, here's a look at all the observations from Team India's net session.
Hardik Pandya: The Indian Swiss army knife - Madhu Jawali says Hardik provides insurance to the batting department in case of a top-order collapse -- like against Australia -- and bowls enough overs to augment an off-day from a specialist bowler. Here's an ode to the man Team India will miss for the next two games.
Anjum Chopra and Pommie Mbangwa report that it's nice and cool.
Dimensions: Straight boundary - 79 metres, square - 70 metres and 64 metres respectively.
England played here against Bangladesh. If you are a bowler, you are saying can we get more grass, you are not getting that today. There'll be something in the pitch early on, for a little period only.
It looks good, it's hard, it's flat, a few cracks here and there. You won't get more spin than normal. In essence, good carry-through to the keeper, batters are gonna cash in after that initial period. Definitely bowl first.