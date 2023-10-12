Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Score: de Kock, Bavuma target quick start against AUS pacers

6.6 - 1 run, Bavuma clips it to mid-on for a quick single.
6.5 - 1 run, fuller from Maxwell and de Kock drives for a single.
6.4 - No run, de Kock defends the turning delivery back to Maxwell.
6.3 - 1 run, Bavuma clips it to deep fine leg.
6.2 - 1 run, width on offer to de Kock who cuts past point.
6.1 - 1 run, Bavuma flicks to square leg for a single.
6.1 - No run, wide! Good turn for Maxwell but it slips down leg.
Australia turn to spin early as Glenn Maxwell, right-arm off break, is brought into the attack.
5.6 - No run, risky! de Kock pulls and wants a single but is rightly sent back by Bavuma and only makes it back to safety with a dive.
5.5 - FOUR! Excellent from de Kock as he sits back and just taps it through the gap between point and backward point.
5.5 - Wide! Well down leg as he goes for the yorker.
5.4 - No run, fuller from Hazlewood and de Kock defend.s
5.3 - FOUR byes! Hazlewood bangs it short but it rises sharply to beat the bat and keeper for four byes.
5.2 - No run, short outside off again but this time the man at point cuts it off.
5.1 - FOUR! de Kock takes on Hazlewood as he waits in the crease and crunches it through point.
4.6 - No run, Bavuma offers a solid block on the final delivery.
4.5 - 1 run, full outside off to de Kock who taps to cover.
4.4 - SIX! Fired into the pads again and this time de Kock flicks it superbly over backward square leg.
4.3 - No run, this time Starc clips the pads of de Kock before it flies to the keeper.
4.2 - 1 run, full outside off and Bavuma drives powerfully to cover where a misfield lets them steal a single.
4.1 - No run, Starc hits Bavuma on the pads but it's sliding down leg.
3.6 - No run, short to end the over and de Kock goes for the pull but this time cops a painful blow on his body.
3.5 - No run, beaten! de Kock flashes outside off but only connects with air.
3.4 - FOUR! Hazlewood bangs it short and de Kock goes for the pull but it only flies off the edge and over the keeper.
3.3 - No run, just outside off and again de Kock blocks it back to the bowler.
3.2 - No run, full onto the stumps now and de Kock defends.
3.1 - No run, de Kock misses with the flick as Hazlewood raps him on the pads but it's sliding down leg.
2.6 - No run, edged! Bavuma pokes at the slower delivery but only gets an edge which doesn't carry.
2.5 - No run, beaten! This time Bavuma is beaten all ends up as he goes hard on the drive but it only just misses the edge.
2.4 - No run, full outside off and Bavuma looks to drive but mistimes the shot.
2.3 - 1 run, de Kock taps to mid-on with soft hands for a quick single.
2.2 - No run, a juicy full toss now from Starc but de Kock only knocks it to mid-on.
2.1 - No run, beauty! Starc starts with a Jaffa that lands full and swings away late as de Kock looks to defend but is beaten.
1.6 - No run, short outside off again and this time Bavuma taps it to point.
1.5 - No run, shorter this time and again the batter leaves.
1.4 - No run, length delivery outside off and Bavuma shoulders arms.
1.3 - 2 runs, Hazlewood strays onto the pads which Bavuma clips over midwicket.
1.2 - No run, full again from Hazlewood and Bavuma confidently drives to cover.
1.1 - No run, two slips for Hazlewood as Bavuma defends to cover.
Josh Hazlewood, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack from the other end.
0.6 - 1 run, full again from Start and this time Bavuma gets a thick inside edge but it rolls to square leg.
0.5 - 1 run, full outside off and de Kock pushes to mid-off.
0.4 - 1 run, swinging into the pads of Bavuma who flicks expertly through midwicket.
0.3 - No run, low full toss outside off but Bavuma pulls out of the shot.
0.2 - 1 run, pace off from Starc and de Kock helps it towards third man.
0.1 - No run, full outside off and de Kock meets the ball with a punch to cover.
Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma walk out to open the innings for the Proteas. No surprises from either team as Mitchell Starc is handed the new ball.
The teams are onto the pitch for the national anthems. We have South Africa's first followed by Australia.
The 'King' is on the move - Kohli moves up ICC rankings after 85 against Australia in World Cup
Shubman Gill lands at Ahmedabad - Watch
The 'Hitman' takes one record away from the 'Master Blaster' - Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to record most centuries in World Cup history