Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Score: de Kock, Bavuma target quick start against AUS pacers

5.6 - No run, risky! de Kock pulls and wants a single but is rightly sent back by Bavuma and only makes it back to safety with a dive.

5.5 - FOUR! Excellent from de Kock as he sits back and just taps it through the gap between point and backward point.

5.5 - Wide! Well down leg as he goes for the yorker.

5.4 - No run, fuller from Hazlewood and de Kock defend.s

5.3 - FOUR byes! Hazlewood bangs it short but it rises sharply to beat the bat and keeper for four byes.

5.2 - No run, short outside off again but this time the man at point cuts it off.

5.1 - FOUR! de Kock takes on Hazlewood as he waits in the crease and crunches it through point.