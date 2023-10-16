Australia vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: SL win toss, opt to bat; Kusal Mendis stands in for Shanaka

It's not always you say this but the table's bottom dwellers Australia take on Sri Lanka today with both teams still searching for their first victory of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Pat Cummins and and Kusal Mendis will both be hungry for some points on the table but only one team can walk with them. Will it be the record-winners of the World Cup Australia? Or can Shanaka's Lanka Lions inflict a third defeat on the trot for the five-time champions?