Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane to go 1-0 up in the two match series on Sunday.

After trailing the hosts by 340 runs on the first innings, Pakistan were bowled out for 335 late on the fourth day.

Babar Azam made 104 and Mohammad Rizwan 95 for the visitors, while Josh Hazlewood took 4-63 to be the pick of the Australian bowlers.

The second Test begins in Adelaide on November 29.