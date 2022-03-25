Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan on Friday, taking the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the last match in Lahore.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

Jubilant crowds of Pakistani cricket lovers have flocked to stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore throughout the series in full support of both Pakistan and Australia, undeterred by the presence of heavy security.

The first two Tests ended in draws.

Set a challenging 351-run target in the final test, Pakistan were bowled out for 235 with Imam-ul-Haq scoring 70 and skipper Babar Azam 55.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just 22 runs, spinner Nathan Lyon finishing with 5-83 in an excellent show of spin bowling while skipper Pat Cummins took 3-21.

Scores: Australia 391 and 227-3 dec; Pakistan 268 and 235

