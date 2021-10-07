Australia opt to bowl in women's T20I against India

Australia win toss, opt to bowl in first women's T20I against India

Renuka Singh was handed India debut while it would be T20I debut for Yastika Bhatia

Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl in the first women's T20 International match against India here on Thursday.

Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington were handed T20I debuts for Australia.

Renuka Singh was handed India debut while it would be T20I debut for Yastika Bhatia.

The Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (capt.), Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh. PTI PDS

