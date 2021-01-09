Australian broadcaster apologises after Shane Warne gaffe

Australian broadcaster apologises after Warne gaffe

Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments, they said

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Jan 09 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 15:45 ist
Former Australian cricketer and commentator Shane Warne. Credit: AFP Photo

Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports was forced to apologise Saturday after expletive-laden remarks by commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds mocking Test star Marnus Labuschagne went to air.

The former players did not seem to know they were live Friday evening as they prepared to call a Big Bash League game and began discussing the batsman's unorthodox mannerisms at the crease.

Symonds said Labuschagne, who is playing in the third Test against India, took "ADD f***ing pills", in apparent reference to attention deficit disorder, while Warne replied: "Jeez it's annoying. Just f***ing bat properly."

"Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments," Kayo said on Twitter after the exchange went viral on social media.

"On behalf of Kayo Sports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise."

Some social media users said that was not enough, and that Warne and Symonds should also say sorry.

"Have I missed Warne's apology to Marnus? Haven't seen it anywhere," said one.

Another added: "I don't understand why Kayo apologised for broadcasting what Symonds and Warne said... maybe those two should be doing the apologising."

