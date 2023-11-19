Australian citizen wearing 'Free Palestine' t-shirt invades pitch during World Cup Final, held

An Australian national, wearing a t-shirt that read "Free Palestine" and "Stop Bombing Palestine," breached the security of Narendra Modi Stadium and invaded the pitch, causing a brief interruption during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday.

The man, identified as Wen Johnson, a resident of Australia, managed to reach the pitch and tried to hug Virat Kohli who was then batting with KL Rahul in the 14th over. Police said that he lives in Sydney and is 24 years old. After interrogation, the man was handed over to local Chandkheda police station under whose jurisdiction the stadium falls.