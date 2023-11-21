Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh seen resting feet on World Cup trophy, faces backlash as photo goes viral

Marsh had both his legs resting on top of the trophy as he showed off his gold medal.
The photo was initially shared on Instagram by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, has gone viral on social media. The internet termed it as "disrespectful" and Mitchell Marsh received harsh criticism online.
The picture was shared hours after Australia lifted the World Cup trophy defeating India, the host nation, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmdebabad. It looks like the picture was taken in the hotel room when the Australian team was relaxing and having casual conversations.a
People immediately attacked him for being "disrespectful" of the trophy after the photo went viral.
Australia won their sixth Cricket World Cup after defeating India in the final match to lift the trophy. Australia elected to field first in the match, which was played in Ahmedabad. With half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, India was able to reach 240 runs.
But Travis Head of Australia had an incredible innings, scoring 137 runs off of 120 balls to get Australia it’s sixth World Cup. With 42 balls remaining, Australia won comfortably by six wickets