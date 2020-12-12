Siraj praised for attending to injured Green

Australian media praises Siraj for his gesture to attend to injured Green

Siraj's gesture has also taken the internet by storm with netizens lauding him for his sportsman spirit

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Dec 12 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 15:32 ist
Mohammed Siraj. Credit: PTI Photo

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's fine gesture of rushing in and attending to rival Cameron Green after he was hit on the head during the opening day of the warm-up game here has got praised from the Australian media.

Green attempted a catch off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling but the ball flew through his fingers and hit on the right side of his head.

Siraj immediately dropped his bat and rushed to check on Green. Bumrah also did the same following his teammate.

Green, who suffered concussion, was later ruled out of the remainder of the three-day pink warm-up game between the Indians and Australia 'A' side.

"Indian cricketer Mohd Siraj has been praised for his sportsmanship in helping young all-rounder Cameron Green after he suffered a blow to the head during the match," tweeted 9News Australia.

"Non-striker Mohammed Siraj and umpire Gerard Abood rushed to check on the star all-rounder, who patted Bumrah on the leg to assure him he was OK," said abc.net.au.

"Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on the injured bowler," wrote cricket.com.au.

"Absolutely brilliant from Mohammed Siraj ... did not care about the run and straightaway dropped his bat and checked on Green. Top spirit by him," wrote a Twitter user.

The BCCI also shared a picture in which Green can be seen on his knees after the blow on his head and Siraj standing next to him and checking on the Australian.

"Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on his head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive," the BCCI said on its Twitter handle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Australia
Mohammed Siraj
Test cricket

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 