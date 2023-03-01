Australians ‘turn’ it around

Given the Indian top-order batters’ glaring susceptibility against spin and the team’s overreliance on lower-order batting in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the spin-track strategy was bound to come back to haunt them at some stage. And the Indore pitch -- which behaved like a fourth-day surface of a Test with low bounce and big, sharp turn in the first session -- exposed Indian batters’ inadequacies threadbare against quality spinners.

Though Australia didn’t completely drive home the advantage, they broke for the day a happier unit here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Matt Kuhnemann, who made his Test debut in Delhi, beautifully exploited the conditions to return a maiden five-wicket (5/16) in only his second Test, joining a long list of rookie Aussie spinners who have troubled India in India. Veteran Nathan Lyon (3/35) continued his love for India as the three-pronged spin attack, the other being Todd Murphy (1/23), shared nine wickets between them with the last wicket coming in the form of run-out. India were all out for 109 in 33.2 overs, shortly into the post-lunch session.

Trusting their defence, which was sorely lacking in the second innings of Nagpur and Delhi Tests, the visitors applied themselves better in the conditions, finishing the opening day at 156/4 in 54 overs. With no score board pressure, a confident Usman Khawaja (60, 147b, 4x4) steered Australia’s reply while a scratchy but lucky Marnus Labuschagne contributed 31 (91b, 1x4) to help Australia weather the storm after Travis Head’s early dismissal. The two added 96 runs for the second wicket in 32.5 overs.

It could have been a different story had Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) not bowled a no-ball which Labuschagne had chopped on to his stumps even before opening his account. Then, in a few moments of desperation, India went for DRS which upheld on-field umpire’s verdicts.

Having lost two reviews, India didn’t go for a review when Ashwin’s appeal for a leg-before against Labuschagne, with the batsman on 7, was turned down. The ball-tracking showed it was hitting the stumps. The rub of the green clearly went Australia’s way and they weren’t complaining.

Ahead by 47 runs, Australia certainly have an upper hand now but the job is far from over for Steve Smith’s men as things can turn (pun intended) around in no time in India.

India opted to bat first upon winning the toss for the first time. In an eventful first over by Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma was out twice - once caught behind off the first ball and lbw off the fourth ball -- but Australia refrained from reviewing umpire Nitin Menon’s not-out decisions.

The visitors, however, didn’t have to rue their hesitancy as the Indian skipper was soon stumped comfortably off Kuhnemann. In an attempt to put the bowler on the back foot, Rohit stepped out to dismiss the left-arm spinner from his presence but he couldn’t reach the pitch of the ball which spun away for stumper Alex Carey to complete the job.

Shubman Gill, a popular replacement of KL Rahul, looked at ease and was elegant against pacers but couldn’t survive Kuhnemann’s examination. Jadeja was sent ahead to counter the left-arm spinner but was dismissed by Lyon. Cheteshwar Pujara went back to cut a short-of-length ball by Lyon but it kept low and turned back sharply to castle the right-hander.

Before the large crowd could come to terms with what was unfolding in front of them, Shreyas Iyer chopped Kuhnemann on to stumps to leave India teetering at 45/5. Amidst the carnage, Virat Kohli looked the most comfortable.

With precise footwork and tight defence, the former skipper threatened to bail India out but was done in by the brilliance of Todd Murphy, who spun one in as Kohli defended him on the front foot. The ball wrapped on his pad and the DRS confirmed the on-field decision. Murphy’s law, anyone?