Healy gets more scalps than Dhoni as wicket-keeper

Australia's Alyssa Healy beats Dhoni's record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20I

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 19:05 ist
Australian wicket-keeper batswoman Alyssa Healy. Credit: PTI Photo

Alyssa Healy, Australia’s wicket-keeper batswoman, surpassed MS Dhoni’s record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20 international matches. MS Dhoni ended his international career with 91 wickets from 98 T20I matches.

Healy currently is on top of the leaderboard with 92 dismissals in 114 matches. She surpassed the Indian legend in the second match against New Zealand in Brisbane after she stumped Lauren Down off a ball by Georgia Wareham. Amy Satterthwaite was her 91st wicket to equal Dhoni’s record. 

Alyssa Healy’s wickets include 50 stumpings and 42 catches as a wicket-keeper. She has also taken two catches as an outfielder.

