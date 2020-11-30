Australia's David Warner out of ODI series, Test series status uncertain

Warner out of ODI series, Test status uncertain

Warner suffered a groin injury on Sunday

Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Nov 30 2020, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 08:26 ist
Australia's David Warner (C) is assisted by team mate Glenn Maxwell (R) and a trainer as he leaves the field after he suffered an injury during the one-day cricket match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Credit: AFP

Australia batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the white-ball matches against India due to a groin injury and faces a fitness battle to be ready for the first test at Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17.

Cricket Australia said on Monday that Warner, who suffered the injury in the field during Australia's 51-run ODI win on Sunday, would be rested in the hope of being fit for the four-test series against India.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has also been withdrawn from the white-ball series to freshen up before the tests.

"Pat and Davie are critical to our plans for the test series,” head coach Justin Langer said in a team release.

“Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat’s case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer."

Opener D’Arcy Short has replaced Warner in Australia's Twenty20 squad, but no replacement has been made for Cummins as yet.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains with the squad as he continues his recovery from a side strain.

Australia's win in Sydney sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The teams play the dead rubber third match in Canberra on Wednesday before starting the three-match T20 series.

