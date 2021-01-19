Australia's fortress the Gabba crumbles in nail-biting finish to day 5 of final Test

The International Cricket Council, the governing body for international cricket, put out an interesting statistic after India's historic win at Australia's fortress, the Gabba, in Brisbane. The last time Australia lost at the Gabba was in 1988.

George H W Bush had just won the US Presidential Election when Australia lost at the Gabba last in 1988, the ICC tweeted.

Bon Jovi's Bad Medicine was topping the charts and India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli was only 16 days old and Sachin Tendulkar was at least one year away from making his Test cricket debut, ICC said, bringing India's historic win in perspective.

Last time Australia lost a Gabba Test... 🇺🇸 George H.W. Bush had just won the US Presidential election 🎶 Bad Medicine by Bon Jovi was charting #1 👶 Virat Kohli was 16 days old 🏏 Sachin Tendulkar was still one year away from making his Test debut pic.twitter.com/87DmsDXDqo — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Injury-hit India team rose from the ashes to hold on to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in one of the greatest Test victories against Australia. India scripted a story of grit, guts and glory at Brisbane Test as it scored 329 against Australia.

India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth Test in Brisbane, pulling off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba.

Resuming at four for none on the final day, India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire.

Rishabh Pant led the chase with his aggressive yet mature unbeaten 89 while Shubman Gill scored 91.

Cheteshwar Pujara enduring many a painful blows on his body in his dogged 56-run knock that he raised with a 211-ball vigil.

Australia had won the pink-ball Adelaide Test while India struck back with a victory in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.

(With agency inputs)