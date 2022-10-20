Australia's Inglis out of World Cup, Green could come in

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap and could be replaced in the squad by all-rounder Cameron Green.
Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.
McDonald confirmed that Green, who can bat in the top and middle order, was being considered to fill the gap.
"Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," McDonald told SEN Radio.
He added that they would not necessarily replace one stumper with another.
"You've got a little bit more scope than that," he said.
"We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."
Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.
