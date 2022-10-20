Australia's Inglis out of World Cup

Australia's Inglis out of World Cup, Green could come in

Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:05 ist
Josh Inglis. Credit: PTI Photo

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap and could be replaced in the squad by all-rounder Cameron Green.

Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

McDonald confirmed that Green, who can bat in the top and middle order, was being considered to fill the gap.

Also Read | Kohli can teach you how to go through pressure situations: Pant

"Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," McDonald told SEN Radio.

He added that they would not necessarily replace one stumper with another.

"You've got a little bit more scope than that," he said.

"We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."

Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Australia
Cameron Green
T20 World Cup
World Cup
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 