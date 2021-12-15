Available for SA ODI: Kohli clears the air on selection

Available for South Africa ODI selection: Kohli clears air amid rumours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 14:13 ist
Virat Kohli. Credit: AFP Photo

Former Indian skipper and star cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday cleared the air around his availability for the all-important South Africa series.

"I am available for ODI selection," Kohli said at a press conference. 

Track Live Updates on the Presser Here

His remarks come amid reports claiming that Kohli sought to sit out of the ODI matches against the South Africans.

On the sidelines, former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's claim of an alleged rift between Rohit Sharma and Kohli has caused a massive uproar in the country's cricketing circle ahead of the crucial South Africa tour. 

Virat Kohli
ODI
Rohit Sharma
Sports News

