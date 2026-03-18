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Babar Azam & Fakhar Zaman were unfit during T20 World Cup selection, PCB suspects

The matter came to light when Babar refused to play in the National T20 Championship citing hamstring irritation, while Fakhar dealt with similar issues.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanBabar AzamFakhar Zaman

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