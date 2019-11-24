Babar Azam hits ton as Pakistan continue to fight

Australia Pakistan's Babar Azam scored his second Test century as his side continued to fight hard to save the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Azam brought up his century off 160 balls when he drove Pat Cummins through cover for four runs, his 13th boundary of his innings.

His only scare came when he was on 75 when he survived a close lbw shout off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

The Australians reviewed the decision but ball tracking showed umpire Richard Kettleborough had made the right decision.

The visitors still need 127 to make Australia bat again.

They earlier lost Shan Masood for 42 and Iftikhar Ahmed for a duck in the first session.