Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed power Pakistan to 342/6 against Nepal in Asia Cup opener

Skipper Babar Azam hit a delightful 151 while Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his maiden ODI century to power Pakistan to 342 for six against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener here on Wednesday.

Babar (151 off 130) was involved in two crucial partnerships after a sedate start -- first stitching 86 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and then sharing an whirlwind 214 runs for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls) to take Pakistan to an imposing total.

Babar decorated his knock with 14 fours and four sixes, while Iftikhar, who was at his destructive best, struck 11 boundaries and four hits over the fence.

This was after Pakistan made an unimpressive start to their innings as they lost both the openers early.

While Fakhar Zaman (14) showed intent initially, he failed to carry on as he was brilliantly caught by a diving Nepal wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh off the bowling of Karan KC in the sixth over.