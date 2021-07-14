Babar Azam leapfrogs Virat Kohli in race to 14 ODI centuries

With his fine knock of 158 in the third One Day International (ODI) against England, Babar Azam became the fastest cricketer to reach a milestone of 14 ODI centuries.

Azam reached the landmark in his 81st ODI innings for Pakistan, leapfrogging India skipper Virat Kohli, who took 103 innings to achieve the feat.

The top-ranked ODI batsman also beat along the way Australia's Meg Lanning (82 innings), South Africa's Hashim Amla (84 innings) and another Aussie David Warner (98 innings).

On Tuesday, Azam, together with Mohammad Rizwan (74) shared a stand of 179 — Pakistan's highest for any wicket in an ODI against England — after adding 93 with opener Imam-ul-Haq (56). The partnership propelled the visitors to a total of 331, which, however, did not prove enough as England chased down the target in 48 overs.

Azam's innings was also the highest individual score in a 50-over ODI at Edgbaston. New Zealand's Glenn Turner scored unbeaten 171 in a 60-over World Cup match against East Africa in 1975 and England's Robin Smith scored unbeaten 167 against Australia in a 55-over match in 1993.

