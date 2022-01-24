Babar Azam named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year

  Jan 24 2022
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 15:45 ist
The architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on Monday named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year following his exploits in 2021 when he scored 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50.

The 27-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer with 228 runs and was the Player of the Match in both of Pakistan's wins in the 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

The architect of Pakistan's chase of 274 in the first ODI, Babar made a century and laid the foundation with an 82-ball 94 in the final ODI where the visitors posted 320 batting first.

He was the lone warrior for Pakistan when they were swept by England 3-0. He accumulated 177 runs in three games but found no support as none of the other batters managed to score more than 100 in the series.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana named ICC women's Cricketer of the Year 2021

Babar's best performance this year came in a losing cause in the final ODI against England.

Walking in to bat early in the innings, Babar strung a 92-run stand with Imam-ul-Haq to bail Pakistan out of trouble. He was cautious in his approach initially, bringing up his half-century in 72 balls. He made up for it by bringing up the next fifty runs in just 32 balls – it was his second ODI century of the year.

Marais Erasmus named Umpire of the Year

South Africa umpire Marais Erasmus was named the Umpire of the Year for the third time after receiving the honour in 2016 and 2017.

The 57-year-old officiated in the just concluded series between hosts South Africa and India.

On top of the T20 World Cup final, Erasmus oversaw 20 international fixtures across the three formats in 2021.

