Bacher voices concern against domination of India, England and Australia

"You need to grow the game. The problem is that finance of world cricket is dominated by India and 70 per cent of world cricket money comes through India from whatever direction. I would like to see development of smaller nations, that was my profound passion," he said.

Development in US is not viable

The ICC is aiming to promote cricket in the United States and the first few steps include, awarding co-hosting rights for next year's T20 World Cup and also inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 as a part of one of the games inducted by Local Organising Committee.

An astute administrator, the former South African Test captain (pre-apartheid era), however, is not too hopeful.

"I don't think it'll grow massively as you expect it to grow in USA. I was keen on spreading cricket as chairman of ICC Development Committee, to get into USA. Oh, its difficult," he recollected.

"You need billions and billions of dollars to get a small niche of that (USA) market. To be honest, I called it a day after two occasions. It wasn't going to happen. The way it should happen is, growth of cricket should be in Asia. There is enormous potential. Not in the USA as its far too expensive," he reasoned.

Asked why it is not commercially viable, he further explained: "The amount of money they spent on baseball, basketball and rugby is massive. To get a small portion of that market costs billion dollars and it would take time. Lot easier to get cricket in Asia.

"South Korea, Japan are huge markets potentially. If those countries take to baseball, why won't they take to cricket?" he questioned.

"They have close touch with UK and English empire. But don't even try going to US, you will come short, I can tell you that," he had a sort warning for ICC bigwigs.

Talk about South African cricket, Bacher admits that the national team lacks world class players.

"We aren't so strong as we used to be, we had unbelievable players earlier, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and Shaun Pollock, we now have Kagiso (Rabada) who is world class and we have gone through a period where quality of our top cricketers isn't what it used to be.