Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Bad weather halts 5th T20I between India, West Indies for third time in match

Chasing India's 165 for nine, West Indies were 117 for one in 12.3 overs during that stage and ahead of India.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 18:32 IST

Follow Us

The fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies witnessed third interruption of the day after the umpires decided to stop the proceedings during the former's chase of 166 runs in the 13th over here on Sunday.

The onfield umpires called off the play due to some lightning in the skies, which was the third break in the play on Sunday, with the first two coming in the first innings due to rain.

Chasing India's 165 for nine, West Indies were 117 for one in 12.3 overs during that stage and are ahead in terms of DLS par score which is 91. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 18:32 IST)
Sports NewsCricketTeam IndiaT20IIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT