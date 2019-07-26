Bancroft joins Smith, Warner in Aus Ashes squad

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was on Friday included in Australia's squad for a five-Test Ashes series against England alongside Steve Smith and David Warner.

All three batsmen served lengthy bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Former captain Smith and his then deputy Warner were both given 12-month suspensions by Cricket Australia, with Bancroft -- who actually applied sandpaper to the ball while in the field during a Test in Cape Town -- banned for nine months.

The first Test at Edgbaston starts on August 1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.