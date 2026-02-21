Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Bangladesh assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin slams former sports adviser Nazrul for T20 World Cup fiasco

Salahuddin added that it was extremely difficult for the players to come to terms with their exclusion from the tournament.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 06:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 06:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us