Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 88 runs to win ODI series

Bangladesh trounced Afghanistan by 88 runs in the second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Friday.
Opener Liton Das struck 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur Rahim added 86 off 93 balls to guide Bangladesh to 306-4 before two wickets each from Taskin Ahmed (2-31) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 218 in 45.1 overs.
Bangladesh won Wednesday's first match of the series by four wickets. The third and final match will be held on Monday at the same venue.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris
It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over
Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today