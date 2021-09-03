Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

Bangladesh beat New Zealand in second T20

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Sep 03 2021, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 19:39 ist
Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (R) celebrates with teammate Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan the dismissal of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five match Twenty20 series in Dhaka.

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's opening match by seven wickets.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cricket
New Zealand
Bangladesh

What's Brewing

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 