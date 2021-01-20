Bangladesh beat West Indies by six wickets in first ODI

Shakib, playing his first ODI after a one-year ban, helped Bangladesh bowl out a weakened West Indies for 122

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Jan 20 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 18:10 ist
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (L) bats during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets for just eight runs in a stunning international comeback Wednesday as Bangladesh beat the West Indies by six wickets in their the first one-day international in Dhaka.

Shakib, playing his first ODI after a one-year ban, helped Bangladesh bowl out a weakened West Indies for 122 in just 32.2 overs.

In reply, the home side reached 125-4 in 33.5 overs, with skipper Tamim Iqbal hitting 44 off 69 balls.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with 40, while debutant Hasan Mahmud claimed 3-28 for Bangladesh.

Debutant left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein impressed with the ball for the visitors, taking 3-26.

The second ODI of the three-match series is on Friday.

Bangladesh
Cricket
West Indies
Shakib Al Hasan

