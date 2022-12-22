Bangladesh choose to bat in second India Test

Bangladesh choose to bat in second India Test

India, who won the first Test by 188 runs, were again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma who was replaced by KL Rahul

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 22 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 09:17 ist
The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- player of the match in the first game with eight wickets -- and brought in paceman Jaydev Unadkat. Credit: IANS Photo

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against India in Dhaka on Thursday as the hosts look to level the series.

India, who won the first Test by 188 runs, were again without injured skipper Rohit Sharma who was replaced by KL Rahul.

The visitors dropped left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- player of the match in the first game with eight wickets -- and brought in paceman Jaydev Unadkat.

"Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Axar (Patel) can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases," Rahul said.

Bangladesh made two changes, bringing in Taskin Ahmed for the injured Ebadot Hossain and Mominul Haque for Yasir Ali.

"If we can survive in the first two hours, we should do well. In Mirpur, it's better for batting and will help spinners later on," captain Shakib Al Hasan said.

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG),

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Bangladesh
India
India vs Bangladesh
Test cricket

What's Brewing

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

Who is the 'bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj?

 