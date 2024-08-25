Miraz, Shakib bowl Bangladesh to first ever Test win against Pakistan

Bangladesh registered their first ever test win over Pakistan after spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan bowled them to a memorable 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-test series.

Miraz (4-21) and Shakib (3-44) wreaked havoc with the ball, exposing Pakistan's blunder of not picking a single specialist spinner in their attack.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in seven overs to seal victory with more than one session to spare.

"It's massive," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said after a perfect 26th birthday gift.

"We had never won here, but we had the believe before the start of the series that we can win this time."

Mushfiqur Rahim, whose stellar 191 powered Bangladesh to 565 all out in the first innings, was adjudged player of the match.

The veteran batter donated the prize money to the flood-affected peopled of his country.