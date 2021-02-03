Bangladesh opt to bat in first West Indies Test

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first in the first of a two-Test series against the West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh picked four spinners -- Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- alongside lone pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their line-up.

The West Indies handed a Test debut to Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)