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Homesportscricket

Bangladesh stun Australia in rain-affected 1st ODI; take 1-0 lead

Chasing 285, Australia slumped to 191-9 when rain halted play, with only four ​batters making ⁠it into double figures.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:24 IST
sportsAustraliaCricketBangladeshODIDhaka

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