Bangladesh to host 2024 women's T20 World Cup

India will host the 2025 women's 50-over ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 12:01 ist

Bangladesh will host the women's T20 World Cup in 2024, with England hosting the event in 2026, the International Cricket Council has announced.

India will host the 2025 women's 50-over ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013, the ICC said in a press release late Tuesday.

Sri Lanka will host the women's T20 Champions Trophy 2027, subject to their team qualifying for the event.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by an ICC Board sub-committee, chaired by former New Zealand cricketer Martin Snedden.

"Accelerating the growth of the women's game is one of the ICC's strategic priorities and taking these events to some of our sport's biggest markets give us a fantastic opportunity to do that," said ICC chair Greg Barclay.

The ICC Board also approved England's Lord's Cricket Ground as the host for the World Test Championship Finals in 2023 and 2025.

