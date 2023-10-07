Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

LIVE
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN win toss, opt to bowl against AFG

Follow the live score and updates from match 3 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 04:41 IST

Follow Us

04:4107 Oct 2023

Two legends of Bangladesh Cricket playing in their fifth ICC ODI World Cup tournament

04:3907 Oct 2023

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

04:3807 Oct 2023

Shahidi is hoping the IPL experience within his team will help them

We are excited and we will enjoy ourselves. This time we are more confidence, we have prepared well and I am confident we will do well in this World Cup. We need to score more runs and put them under pressure, that's our goal. A lot of boys played in the IPL and India was our home grounds earlier. That will help us a lot.
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan Captain)
04:3707 Oct 2023

Shakib Al Hasan playing in his fifth ODI World Cup tournament

Will field first, generally it is a ground where the team chases well. Some help for the seamers first up and we would like to capitalize on that. I am happy that I am representing my country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have to focus on our skills and not think too much. We have the team to do well.
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh Captain)
04:3307 Oct 2023

Toss Update: Bangladesh win the toss, opt to bowl

04:2907 Oct 2023

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Full World Cup Squads

Bangladesh (Full Squad): Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Afghanistan (Full Squad): Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

04:2807 Oct 2023

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Day 3 at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The stage is set for our first double-header of the tournament as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan at Dharamshala.

Later in the day, we'll see South Africa begin their campaign against Asian Cup runners-up Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

(Published 07 October 2023, 04:30 IST)

Follow us on

Follow