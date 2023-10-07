Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: BAN win toss, opt to bowl against AFG

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
We are excited and we will enjoy ourselves. This time we are more confidence, we have prepared well and I am confident we will do well in this World Cup. We need to score more runs and put them under pressure, that's our goal. A lot of boys played in the IPL and India was our home grounds earlier. That will help us a lot.Hashmatullah Shahidi (Afghanistan Captain)
Will field first, generally it is a ground where the team chases well. Some help for the seamers first up and we would like to capitalize on that. I am happy that I am representing my country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have to focus on our skills and not think too much. We have the team to do well.Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh Captain)
Bangladesh (Full Squad): Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Afghanistan (Full Squad): Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
The stage is set for our first double-header of the tournament as Bangladesh take on Afghanistan at Dharamshala.
Later in the day, we'll see South Africa begin their campaign against Asian Cup runners-up Sri Lanka in New Delhi.