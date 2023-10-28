JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
Netherlands vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: Taskin strikes early to give BAN first wicket

Follow ball-by-ball action as Netherlands and Bangladesh both look for their second in the tournament in match 28 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 08:41 IST

Highlights
08:1328 Oct 2023

08:4128 Oct 2023

Over 3: Islam bowling...

2.1 Islam to O'Dowd, no run

08:3528 Oct 2023

Over 2: 4/1 Barresi 0, O'Dowd 0

1.6 Taskin to Barresi, no run

1.5 Taskin to Barresi, no run

1.5 Taskin to Barresi, wide

1.4 Taskin to Singh, OUT, leading edge and straight into the hands of Shakib at mid off

Singh c Shakib b Taskin Ahmed 3(9)

1.3 Taskin to Singh, no run, excellent cover drive but blocked by mid off

1.2 Taskin to Singh, no run

1.1 Taskin to Singh, no run

08:3428 Oct 2023

Taskin Ahmed bowling from the other end

08:3228 Oct 2023

Over 1: NED 3/0 Singh 3, O'Dowd 0

0.6 Islam to O'Dowd, no run, defended a full ball

0.5 Islam to Singh, 3, to midwicket

0.4 Islam to Singh, no run, hit to point fielder

0.3 Islam to Singh, no run

0.2 Islam to Singh, no run, a hint of swing there

0.1 Islam to Singh, no run

08:3028 Oct 2023

Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh open for Netherlands while Shoriful Islam will begin for Bangladesh

08:1328 Oct 2023

Bangladesh Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (in for Hasan Mahmud), Taskin Ahmed (in for Nasum Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

08:1328 Oct 2023

Netherlands Playing XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi (in for Teja), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad (in for van der Merwe), Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

08:1328 Oct 2023

Toss update: Netherlands win toss and opt to bat

(Published 28 October 2023, 08:16 IST)
Sports NewsCricketCricket World CupICC World Cup

