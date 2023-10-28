Netherlands vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: Taskin strikes early to give BAN first wicket

2.1 Islam to O'Dowd, no run
1.6 Taskin to Barresi, no run
1.5 Taskin to Barresi, no run
1.5 Taskin to Barresi, wide
1.4 Taskin to Singh, OUT, leading edge and straight into the hands of Shakib at mid off
Singh c Shakib b Taskin Ahmed 3(9)
1.3 Taskin to Singh, no run, excellent cover drive but blocked by mid off
1.2 Taskin to Singh, no run
1.1 Taskin to Singh, no run
0.6 Islam to O'Dowd, no run, defended a full ball
0.5 Islam to Singh, 3, to midwicket
0.4 Islam to Singh, no run, hit to point fielder
0.3 Islam to Singh, no run
0.2 Islam to Singh, no run, a hint of swing there
0.1 Islam to Singh, no run
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (in for Hasan Mahmud), Taskin Ahmed (in for Nasum Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi (in for Teja), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad (in for van der Merwe), Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren