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Bangladesh vs Pakistan| WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan-Litton Das clash sparks drama in Sylhet Test

The incident happened during the 72nd over of Pakistan’s record chase of 437 on the penultimate day of the second Test at Sylhet.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:08 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Bangladesh vs Pakistan| WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan-Litton Das clash sparks drama in Sylhet Test

In one line
Heated on-field clash between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das during Pakistan's record chase in Sylhet Test.
Key highlights
Incident trigger
Rizwan flagged movement near the sight-screen, which Litton Das interpreted as a distraction tactic during Pakistan's chase of 437.
Verbal altercation
Das questioned Rizwan's actions, leading to a sharp exchange where Rizwan defended his focus while Das accused him of looking elsewhere.
Umpire intervention
Umpire Paleker quickly restored order, allowing play to continue without further drama as Pakistan ended day four on 316 for seven.
Match context
Pakistan's record chase attempt was revived by Rizwan and Salman Agha's partnership, aiming to surpass West Indies' 418-run record.
Series stakes
Bangladesh, already leading the series, sought a second consecutive Test series win over Pakistan after their 2-0 whitewash in 2024.
Key statistics
437
Target chased by Pakistan
134
Runs added by Rizwan and Agha partnership
121
Runs required at end of day four
418 (West Indies vs Australia, 2003)
Highest successful Test chase record
377
Pakistan's previous highest chase
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:08 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketPakistanBangladeshcontroversiesMohammad Rizwan

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