Bangladeshi fan allegedly assaulted during 2nd test match in Kanpur stadium, hospitalised

Lucknow: A Bangladesh cricket team fan, identified as Tiger Roby, was allegedly assaulted by bouncers and Indian fans during the second test match between the two countries at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Friday.
According to police sources here, Tiger Roby claimed that he was hit on his back and stomach by some Indian cricket team fans and was also roughed up by the bouncers present in the stadium.
A video of Roby while he was being shifted to the hospital by the police showed him trying to tell the security personnel how and where he had been hit.
Sources said that Roby, carrying a Bangladesh flag and sporting the country's jersey, was cheering his team from one of the balconies at the stadium when the alleged incident happened.
Security officials said that Roby tried to go to a portion of the gallery which was covered and where spectators are not allowed to go. Roby allegedly abused the security personnel when they asked him to get back to the balcony and refused to go there.
The bouncers tried to physically remove him from the gallery and there was a scuffle in the process.
The security personnel denied reports of any assault to Roby by the Indian fans or by them. Roby, however, claimed that he was assaulted and also that he had been subjected to abuse by the Indian fans since the play started.
The first day's play had to be called off early owing to incessant rains.
Published 27 September 2024, 10:10 IST