Bangladeshi fan allegedly assaulted during 2nd test match in Kanpur stadium, hospitalised

Lucknow: A Bangladesh cricket team fan, identified as Tiger Roby, was allegedly assaulted by bouncers and Indian fans during the second test match between the two countries at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Friday.

According to police sources here, Tiger Roby claimed that he was hit on his back and stomach by some Indian cricket team fans and was also roughed up by the bouncers present in the stadium.

A video of Roby while he was being shifted to the hospital by the police showed him trying to tell the security personnel how and where he had been hit.