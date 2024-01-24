Bazball faces India's stern spin test

When the two are in operation, either on their own or in tandem, it’s a stern examination of a batter’s skills, patience and fortitude. Ashwin is the genius, foxing the batters with his dip, turn and natural variation. Jadeja is more metronomic, landing the ball at one spot constantly and then unleashing a turner or a faster one to bamboozle the batter. Ashwin and Jadeja are not the bowlers England can afford to go slam-bang from ball one. It requires a great amount of technical acumen to counter them and how they approach them, especially if the pitches start turning, remains to be seen.