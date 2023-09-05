India squad for upcoming World Cup out, check full list here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup on Tuesday.

The men in blue, headed by Rohit Sharma, announced the 15-member squad for the World Cup, slated to start next month.

Hardik Pandya will be Sharma's deputy.

India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.