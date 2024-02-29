JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

India has already clinched the series, winning three of the four matches played thus far.
Last Updated 29 February 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us

The BCCI on Thursday announced India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England, to be played in Dharamsala.

India has already clinched the series, winning three of the four matches played thus far.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 February 2024, 09:16 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketEnglandBCCI

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT