BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

The BCCI on Thursday announced India's squad for the fifth and final Test against England, to be played in Dharamsala.

India has already clinched the series, winning three of the four matches played thus far.

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

More to follow...