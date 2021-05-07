BCCI announces India squad for WTC final, England tour

The team India squad for the World Test Championship final and its tour of England was announced on Friday.

Indian will play New Zealand in the WTC final to determine the first champion of the Test formal in Southampton beginning June 18.

Later, India is scheduled to play England in a five-Test series, which starts on August 4.

Following is the Team India squad:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan are chosen as stand-by players along with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Arzan Nagwaswalla.