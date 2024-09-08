Home
sports cricket

BCCI announces India's squad for 1st Test match against Bangladesh

The first of the two-match test series between the two countries will be played from September 19 to 23 in Chennai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 16:25 IST

The BCCI has announced India's squad for the first test match of the upcoming series against Bangladesh, reports news agency ANI. The first of the two-match test series between the two countries will be played from September 19 to 23 in Chennai.

Here are names included in the squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Published 08 September 2024, 16:25 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamBangladeshBCCITest match

