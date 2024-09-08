BCCI announces India's squad for 1st Test match against Bangladesh

The BCCI has announced India's squad for the first test match of the upcoming series against Bangladesh, reports news agency ANI. The first of the two-match test series between the two countries will be played from September 19 to 23 in Chennai.
Here are names included in the squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.
Published 08 September 2024, 16:25 IST